KITTITAS COUNTY, WA - At this time, Kittitas County is experiencing outbreaks in three different Long-Term Care Facilities (LTCF).
An outbreak is defined as two or more non-household cases epidemiologically linked within 14 days in a workplace, congregate living, or institutional setting, according to the Washington State Department of Health.
Pacifica Senior Living (Pacifica) has 14 positive residents, including three deaths. There are 6 positive staff. Testing was completed at this facility on July 17, 2020.
Prestige Post-Acute and Rehab – Kittitas Valley has 38 positive residents, including four deaths. There are 30 positive staff.
Prestige – Hearthstone has one positive staff member and mass testing occurred on July 22. We are waiting for the results and will provide additional information in the future.
Each LTCF has a COVID response and isolation plan and have worked closely with the IMT while developing those plans. The IMT, LTCF locations, local Emergency Medical Services, and Kittitas Valley Healthcare are all working together to address the current outbreaks.
If you have questions about your health, please contact your healthcare provider or you can call the Temporary COVID Clinic at KVH at 509-933-8850. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 or go to the Emergency Department at KVH. If you have general questions about COVID-19, please call the EOC at 509-933-8315 or 509-933-8305.