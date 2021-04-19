Kittitas County prioritizes COVID-19 vaccines for 16 and 17 year olds

KITTITAS COUNTY, WA - The Kittitas County Incident Management Team (IMT) is designating Wednesday, April 21 for youth 16 and 17 to access primary Pfizer vaccine to prevent COVID-19.
The Ellensburg IMT Clinic will only provide primary doses to 16 and 17-year-old youth during that designated time. Please note that in order to get vaccinated, youth under the age of 18 require a signed permission form (attached) or to have a parent/guardian present at the time of the appointment.
To sign up for an appointment on April 21st please register via SignUpGenius at www.co.kittitas.wa.us/health. Only Pfizer will be offered during that time since it is authorized for individuals 16 and over. If individuals 18 and over register for primary doses on the 21st, their appointments will be canceled.
As of April 15, anyone (16 and older) who wants to get a COVID-19 vaccine can register via SignUpGenius. Additional appointments via the Ellensburg IMT clinic are available on April 22 and 23. To find other COVID-19 vaccine appointments, please visit the Vaccine Locator tool via the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) at https://vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov/.
Help is available to sign up for COVID-19 vaccine appointments or to request accommodations. Please reach out to Central Washington Disability Resources (CWDR) for help at 509-962-9620. If you are a disabled adult or are over the age of 60 and would like sign-up assistance, please call Aging & Long-Term Care at (509) 925-8765 or (877) 401-2583. If you do not have access to help and you are not over 60 or have a disability, you can also call the vaccine question line at 509-933-8315.
