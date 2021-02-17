Kittitas County reminding residents to get tested for COVID-19 after

KITTITAS COUNTY, WA - Kittitas County is asking residents who attended any gatherings with individuals outside of their household to get tested for COVID-19. 

"Getting tested for COVID-19 is a tool that helps Kittitas County during this pandemic, and we encourage people to get tested," the county wrote in a statement.

The county is requesting anyone who attended a Superbowl gathering or AAU scrimmages in Okanogan County to please get a COVID-19 to help limit the spread to COVID-19. 

“We want people to access testing, because we know that it helps slow down the spread of COVID-19,” states Kittitas County Public Health Director Tristen Lamb.  “Testing, physical distance, staying home when you are sick, wearing a face covering, and vaccine are all ways to slow the spread of COVID-19 and we want to use every tool available.” 

If you have questions about COVID-19 testing, you may contact your healthcare provider. You can get tested at the KVH COVID clinics at 509-933-8850 and there is no charge for testing via KVH. 

