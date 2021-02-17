KITTITAS COUNTY, WA - Kittitas County is asking residents who attended any gatherings with individuals outside of their household to get tested for COVID-19.
"Getting tested for COVID-19 is a tool that helps Kittitas County during this pandemic, and we encourage people to get tested," the county wrote in a statement.
The county is requesting anyone who attended a Superbowl gathering or AAU scrimmages in Okanogan County to please get a COVID-19 to help limit the spread to COVID-19.
If you have questions about COVID-19 testing, you may contact your healthcare provider. You can get tested at the KVH COVID clinics at 509-933-8850 and there is no charge for testing via KVH.