KITTITAS COUNTY, WA - We value our loved ones in Kittitas County – neighbors, friends, and family. It is with difficulty that we share that Kittitas County has a death associated with a long term care facility due to COVID-19.
On July 19, a resident of Pacifica died. Kittitas County also has two individuals from long term care facilities who are currently receiving comfort care at Kittitas Valley Healthcare (KVH). This touches many families in our community. Please reach out to those you know and offer support.
Please take the time to care for your mental health. Do not be afraid to reach out for help. There are resources like Washington Listens (1-833-681-0211) that you can access by phone. Connect with the people in your social circle, even if just by phone. Get outside as much as possible and try to unwind – take a walk and talk with a friend.
If you have questions about your health, please contact your healthcare provider or you can call the Temporary COVID Clinic at KVH at 509-933-8850. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 or go to the Emergency Department at KVH. If you have general questions about COVID-19, please call the EOC at 509-933-8315 or 509-933-8305.