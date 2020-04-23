ELLENSBURG,WA- As internet is in high demand while students and teachers work from home using social livestream sites to teach or do homework, some residents may need help getting proper internet.
The City of Ellensburg in connection with Central Washington University, Kittitas County, and the Ellensburg School District are providing free drive-up WiFi for the community across the county. These public places are found at community centers or parks in the county for students and teachers exclusively for their work.
The internet access is quick and easy to use at the locations according to Ellensburg officials.
City officials do advise "Community WiFi" users must practice social distancing at all free-drive-in locations.
For location information click the link:
https://eburg.maps.arcgis.com/apps/Directions/index.html?appid=537575cc1cd6423a959551df3f56bcfb