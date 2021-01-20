Kittitas County’s COVID-19 Vaccine scheduling goes Live

KITITTAS COUNTY, WA - Kittitas County’s vaccine scheduling system, SignUpGenius, goes live.
Anyone in the 1a and 1b (tier 1) phases can schedule an appointment online. The online system will be available via the Kittitas County’s incident website at https://www.co.kittitas.wa.us/response/202003-covid19/default.aspx and Kittitas Valley Healthcare’s website at https://www.kvhealthcare.org/covid-19/covid-19-vaccine-faq//.
January 26-29, 2021 the Kittitas County Incident Management Team (IMT) will administer roughly two thousand doses of COVID-19 vaccine. Two locations will be available including the Putnam Centennial Center at 719 E. 3rd Street in Cle Elum and the Kittitas Valley Events Center at 901 E. 7th Avenue in Ellensburg. The IMT aims to distribute 250 vaccines per day at each site. Appointments will be required.
There is now a COVID-19 vaccine phone line available Monday-Friday 9am-5pm to answer general questions regarding COVID-19 vaccine at 509-933-8315.
Planning for these community clinics is significant, which is why vaccine distribution will begin next week. Each site must have personnel with expertise to reconstitute the vaccine, direct traffic flow, direct patient flow, provide the vaccinations, monitor patients, and input vaccine records. Planning has included the new scheduling system as well. They anticipate heavy volumes of individuals accessing the system and we will be monitoring closely, since we know residents are very eager to access the vaccine.
"We recommend that any member of the public who is interested in receiving COVID-19 vaccine visit Washington State Department of Health’s Phase Finder at https://form.findyourphasewa.org/210118771253954 to determine eligibility, which will be required before scheduling an appointment," said the Kittitas County IMT.
Any additional locations with COVID-19 vaccine available to the public in Kittitas County will be listed at https://www.doh.wa.gov/YouandYourFamily/Immunization/VaccineLocations.
Kittitas County’s ability to vaccinate is based on vaccine ability. There are over 1.5 million people in Washington State eligible to receive vaccine in the current phases. Washington State’s current vaccine allocation is 100,000 per week.
Kittitas County will not be able to vaccinate everyone that is eligible during this first week. You can use the scheduling link to put your name on a waitlist when more vaccine becomes available.