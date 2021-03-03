Kittitas County seeking help updating their COVID-19 Vaccine wait list

KITTITAS COUNTY, WA - Kittitas County Incident Management Team (IMT) is contacting everyone who signed up for the COVID-19 waitlist before February first to make sure they have received their COVID-19 vaccine.
Anyone who signed up for the wait list prior to February 1 should have received a call or email, to determine whether they need to remain on the wait list or if they have already received their COVID-19 vaccine. The majority of individuals who have been contacted have already received their COVID-19 vaccine.
If you signed up for the wait list after February 1 or if you have already received your vaccine, no action is needed. If you signed up prior to February 1, IMT is asking the public to help them update wait list.
Please take one of the following steps if you had signed up before February 1 and have not updated your information:
- Go to the IMT website here, select the "JOIN THE WAITLIST" button, and re-enter your information; or
- Respond via email at covid.vaccine@co.kittitas.wa.us and IMT staff will update your information; or
- Call Monday – Friday from 9:00 am – 5:00 pm at 509-933-8315 and our staff will update your information