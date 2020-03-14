corona
ELLENSBURG,WA-  Kittitas County Sheriff's Office will monitor the coronavirus and minimalizing social events.
 
Officers are asked to stand 6 feet away from the public or other law enforcement. There will be periodic closings of the office lobby and treasury department to minimize the risk of coronavirus spreading. 
 
The Office is asking law enforcement and the public to postpone projects or processes for a few weeks. If you have to conduct county business, use indirect methods of communication whenever possible (email, phone, text etc.).
Look to the county web site for information on specific restrictions or modifications to our services, as well as recommendations for care through our Public Health Officials.
 
 
 

