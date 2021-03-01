KITTITAS COUNTY, WA - People eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations in Phase 1B, Tier 1 can sign up for appointments using SignUpGenius on the Kittitas County incident website.
You must be eligible for 1A or 1B, Tier 1 to sign up for appointments. Because of vaccine holding requirements, Kittitas County utilizes Moderna vaccine in Cle Elum and Pfizer vaccine in Ellensburg.
On February 27, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine (Johnson and Johnson). The Johnson and Johnson vaccine is unlike Moderna and Pfizer in how it was designed and most notably that it only requires one shot to administer.
“What Johnson and Johnson studied is different than what Moderna and Pfizer studied, so we cannot do a straight comparison with this newly authorized vaccine” states Health Officer Dr. Mark Larson. “Johnson and Johnson is another tool in the fight against COVID-19 with the benefit of requiring only one shot.”
Kittitas County will request the Johnson and Johnson vaccine when that is available via the state. The Incident Management Team (IMT) continues to pursue additional supply of vaccine. The IMT also continues to have the wait list available in order to prepare for when the state allows for the vaccination of the next tier within 1B.
The wait list is open and available to those populations who will be prioritized for COVID-19 vaccines before the general public. If you are in 1B, but in the additional tiers, we would encourage you to sign up for the wait list now. If you are currently on the wait list and are able to schedule an appointment, please remove yourself from the wait list.
If you do not have access to help in registering online for an appointment, you can call the vaccine question line at 509-933-8315. If you have questions about COVID-19 testing, you may contact your healthcare provider or the KVH COVID clinic at 509-933-8850.