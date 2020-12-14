Kittitas County virtual COVID-19 Vaccine Q & Answer December 17

KITTITAS COUNTY, WA - Kittitas County Incident Management will be hosting a virtual question and answer session on Thursday, December 17 regarding COVID-19 vaccine. From 5:30 to 7pm via Webex.
The Q & A will include a brief update about the current status of COVID-19 vaccine and will be open for community members to submit questions to be answered by medical and responder personnel. Please use the following link to participate. Use “vaccine” as the password to attend.
https://kittitascounty.webex.com/kittitascounty/onstage/g.php?MTID=e164c9669f17074a987de239d131e4fe6 Questions can be submitted prior to the event as well via email to Kasey.knutson@co.kittitas.wa.us.
Community meetings are held so that residents may ask questions related to the emergency response. The Q & A will begin with an overview of the COVID-19 vaccine. After the brief introduction, questions will be addressed. Questions may be submitted prior to the event or questions will be fielded by writing questions in while the event is occurring. The meeting will also be recorded for people who are unable to attend or join late.
If you have questions about your health, please contact your healthcare provider or you can call the Temporary COVID Clinic at KVH at 509-933-8850. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 or go to the Emergency Department at KVH. If you have general questions about COVID-19, please call the EOC at 509-933-8315 or 509-933-8305.