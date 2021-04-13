Kittitas County will administer Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccines per CDC guidance

KITTITAS COUNTY, WA - Kittitas County will not be using the J&J vaccine during the pause and will reach out to all medical providers in Kittitas County to ensure the same.
Any vaccination appointments that were scheduled for J&J will be switched to Moderna or Pfizer until further notice.
According to a joint statement from the (CDC) and FDA, As of April 12, more than 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen ) vaccine have been administered in the U.S. CDC and FDA are reviewing data involving six reported U.S. cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot in individuals after receiving the J&J vaccine.