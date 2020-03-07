KITTITAS COUNTY, WA- A woman from Kittitas county is in at-home isolation after testing positive with the Coronavirus.
The Kittitas County Public Health Department says the 67-year old woman may have come in contact with multiple people throughout the community. Community spread of the virus is likely.
KCPHD has isolated individuals who had close contact with the patient and are working with the woman to gather more information. Only close contacts will receive notification from KCPHD. If you are not notified, then they have no reason to believe you had contact with the patient.
“Our intention is to provide as much information as we can as our investigation moves forward, and at the same time, make personal contact with impacted locations and individuals prior to notifying the general public,” states KCPHD Director Tristen Lamb. “We want to reassure our residents that we take this very seriously and, as we learn of close contacts, we will notify those individuals immediately.”
The department says they are not requiring any event cancellations, but if you do show symptoms like coughing, fever and trouble breathing - call your healthcare provider and stay home.