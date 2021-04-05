Kittitas County's final week of Vaccine Prioritization Guidance

KITTITAS COUNTY, WA - This is the final week that Kittitas County will be distributing vaccine under the Washington State COVID-19 Vaccine Prioritization Guidance, since on the 15th of April anyone age 16 and older can access a COVID-19 vaccine.
To find additional vaccine appointments, individuals may use the Washington State Department of Health’s (DOH) vaccine locator at www.doh.wa.gov to find locations with current appointments. Please note that 16 and 17-year-old individuals will need to access locations with Pfizer vaccine (Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for 16 and 17-year old individuals).
The Kittitas County IMT will continue to run COVID-19 vaccine clinics as the eligibility expands. With the vaccine eligibility expansion to all adults April 15, the IMT will change the current wait list to a notification system only. If individuals would like to be notified of when the IMT has more vaccine openings, individuals may sign up. However, the IMT will no longer use a wait list to ensure prioritized access to individuals wanting vaccine. It will be a notification system, only.
“We still have some individuals who are on the email notification list that do not have working phone numbers and emails are being returned,” states Deputy Incident Commander Chelsey Loeffers. “If you are on the wait list and have not received communication from our IMT, I would encourage you to call 509-933-8315 today in order to get an appointment. After this week, we will not be individually contacting anyone to set up appointments from the wait list.”
Help is available to sign up for COVID-19 vaccine appointments or to request accommodations. Please reach out to Central Washington Disability Resources (CWDR) for help at 509-962-9620. If you are a disabled adult or are over the age of 60 and would like sign-up assistance, please call Aging & Long-Term Care at (509) 925-8765 or (877) 401-2583. If you do not have access to help and you are not over 60 or have a disability, you can also call the vaccine question line at 509-933-8315.