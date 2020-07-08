Kittitas County, WA - 07/08/2020 - Kittitas County has the first positive COVID-19 case associated with a long term care facility (LTCF).
On July 6, Kittitas County was notified that a staff person of Meadows Place Assisted Living Community (Meadows Place) was positive for COVID-19.
In response, every resident and family member associated with Meadows Place has been contacted by the management of Meadow Place. The IMT is working closely with the management of Meadows Place to rapidly contain any possible exposure, which includes mass testing of all residents and staff. The employee is in isolation and the IMT personnel are working closely to ensure all contacts of the individual are quarantined.
Senior living communities are considered at-risk populations for COVID-19. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) as you get older, your risk for severe illness from COVID-19 increases. The greatest risk for severe illness is among those aged 85 or older. As a result, the IMT has been preparing for this response scenario and is acting quickly to contain any future spread of COVID-19 within the facility.
If you have questions about your health, please contact your healthcare provider or you can call the Temporary COVID Clinic at KVH at 509-933-8850. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 or go to the Emergency Department at KVH. If you have general questions about COVID-19, please call the EOC at 509-933-8315 or 509-933-8305.