KPD moves annual "Breakfast with the Chief" fundraiser online because of COVID-19

KENNEWICK, WA - Every year the Kennewick Police Department holds a "Breakfast with the Chief" fundraiser for their Community Care Fund. This year, due to COVID-19, they are having to change things up.
Sgt. Aaron Clem with the Kennewick Police Department said the donations go directly to the foundation. Clem said the foundation helps provide things needed for the police department.
"But it also, in my opinion, the bigger asset of the foundation is providing money for the Community Care Foundation," Clem said.
The Community Care Fund started in 2015. Since 2015, Clem said their officers have been able to help over 400 families and individuals who have immediate needs, such as food, clothing and gasoline. It could also include car needs and places to stay.
"All kinds of immediate needs for these people to get them over the hoops, so they can get more long term help, if needed," Clem said.
Due to COVID-19, they had to cancel their in-person 'Breakfast with the Chief' fundraiser. Moving the event online, Clem said this is an opportunity to get the same message out there and continue to raise funds for those who need it in our community.
"Without this virtual 'Breakfast with the Chief,' we would potentially lose that needed donation that would continue to help the community," Clem said.
Kennewick Police anticipates a greater need for the Community Care Fund, because of COVID-19. Clem said any donations will be greatly appreciated.
Kennewick Police hopes people will tune in and watch what they are doing. Their virtual "Breakfast with the Chief" will be on Wednesday, June 3rd at 7:30 a.m. on three different platforms, including KPD's Facebook page. For more information, you can go to their Facebook page at facebook.com/Kennewickpolice/?epa=SEARCH_BOX.