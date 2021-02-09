YAKIMA, WA- The Washington Latino Community Fund and the Yakima Health District will host a question session this evening about the COVID-19 vaccine.
Two doctors will be in session to answer questions from the public about the coronavirus vaccine, Dr. Conseulo Rodriguez from Pacific Northwest University and Dr. Bismark Fernandez from Yakima Memorial Hospital.
Other members of the community will also be present to talk about their experience getting the vaccine. One of them is Father Jaime Chacon from Catholice Diocese and the other is Senor Alberto Saldana.
The moderator of the event will be Cristina Ortega from the Community Fund.
One hundred forty nine people are expected to attend the session.
Ortega says that if people don't want to ask a question, it's okay to just look observe to see if someone else has that same question.
Ortega also said having a question session like this one is important so people stop believing gossip.
"Real answers, you're going to get real answers and not myths or gossip that you heard," Ortega said.
The session will be live on Facebook this evening at 6:30. You can watch the session here: https://fb.me/e/1TEYywJ9l