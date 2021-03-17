Yakima, WA - After a year full of COVID-19 restrictions, you may be getting tired of doing nothing. Lucky for you, some larger events are returning to Yakima this year including the farmers market, Fry Day and the Fresh Hop Ale Festival.
One event you can attend right now is Fish Fry Day in the St. Joseph
Church parking lot. Every Friday during lent, the church sells fish and chips to the community to help raise money to lower tuition costs for students at their school.
St. Joseph Marquette Principal Greg Pleger said this event is mostly about getting the community together and congregating, but because of COVID it looks a little different this year.
"We are doing drive thru style right now so we walk through the parking lot and say hello to our longtime friends just trying to be social and trying to be community minded," Pleger said.
Friday March 26 will be the last day of this event.
The Yakima Farmer's Market will return on May 23 and run every Sunday 9a.m. to 1p.m. until October 10. The market will be in front of the Capital Theater between South Third Street and Chestnut Ave.
The market will keep some of the changes from last year including the use of masks and social distancing and add others. Last year, they only had one way to enter and exit and this year they plan on having two.
"We are very fortunate to be that place where small businesses can come if they make their own stuff and they're able to feel safe to me that's everything," Lippert said.
According to the Market Manager Yvette Lippert, depending on what phase 3 guidance looks like for the market, artists and musicians may be able to participate this year.
The farmers market is currently taking vendor and volunteer applications. They are really hoping to have more bilingual people volunteer so language barriers aren't a problem for people.
Another larger event making a comeback this year is the Fresh Hop Ale Festival. While normally thousands of people attend this event, this year tickets will only be sold to 25% event capacity.
Megan Nobbs chair of the festival said they want to make it as safe as possible and they can do so with precautions.
"We certainty want to move forward the best we can and safely and however that looks," Nobbs said.
Tickets for the festival and their golf tournament will start selling in May. If covid-19 restrictions ease up, they may sell beyond 25% capacity.