Learn about the history of the Manhattan project by participating in "Pop Up Play Days" in the Tri-Cities

RICHLAND, WA - This summer, kids have an opportunity to explore the history of the Tri-Cities and learn about the world-changing events of the Manhattan project.
Richland Parks and Recreation are collaborating with the Manhattan Project National Historical Park and the Richland Public Library again for a ranger pop-up program or "Pop Up Play Days."
This year, due to COVID-19, Becky Burghart with the Manhattan Project National Historical Parks said the program will look a little different.
"So what that entails is we have a pre-recorded ranger program and the ranger program shares a piece of the Manhattan history that happens right here in the Tri-Cities," Burghart said.
The Manhattan project was a national government ran program during World War 2 to build the world's first atomic weapons.
"Through these 'Pop Up Play Days,' we are sharing pieces of that history along with encouraging kids to get out and enjoy their city parks and learn more about the local area here," Burghart said.
The virtual "Pop Up Play Days" offers a range of programs including indoor, outdoor and passport activties.
"If kids watch all six ranger programs and complete all six activities in the passport, they can submit the passport for a special patch or pin," Burghart said.
Programs will be released every other Wednesday. The last program will go up on September 2nd. Kids have until December 31st to complete all the activities and submit their passport to get their pins or their patch.
"It is such a great opportunity to have kids learn about the history of the Tri-Cities," Burghart said.
Burghart said the program was well received last year, so they are trying to offer a similar program this year. They are encouraging families to watch the educational videos then go out to the locations featured to get that real experience.
"It's teaching kids really fun outdoor skills, giving families opportunities to go out and learn more about the local area here and enjoy the parks," Burghart said.
When you go out to the parks, they encourage social distancing. The "Pop Up Play Days" program starts June 24 and will continue for the next twelve weeks. For more information, you can go to Richland Parks and Recreation's website at richlandparksandrec.com/programs-events/virtual-recreation-center/pop-up-play-days.