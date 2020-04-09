TOPPENISH,WA- Legends Casino Hotel in connection with the Yakama Nation reservation have decided to give all employees benefits and can use paid time off as the Casino and Hotel have closed until May 4th.
The board of the hotel and reservation was put on standby Thursday, April 9th.
Most employees have been receiving administrative leave since March 18th.
The board stated they have had to shift to standby to allow all employees to get the proper assistance necessary with paid time off. Employees can use paid time off, but can keep health insurance benefits and will be assisted in applying for unemployment if necessary.
The board stated that those with the standby status will be the only one's returning to the organization after reopening after May 4th.
So far, all employees are to return upon reopening.