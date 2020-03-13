TOPPENISH, WA - Legend's Casino Hotel will have new hours starting Monday, March 13th amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The Casino is stepping back from 24/7 hour operation and will close from 4:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday for the foreseeable future to allow crews to deep clean the property.
"The health and safety of our guests is our first priority. Legends Casino Hotel management team has been monitoring the recommendations from health officials closely," said The Casino in a statement. "Early last week, we instituted additional cleaning throughout the day focused on touch surfaces, enhanced the number of hand sanitizer locations on the property, educated our team members, and posted signs to remind guests of the CDC’s guidelines for prevention."
The Buffet will be closing daily from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. to allow for deep cleaning and sanitation. There will also be less seating and a new seating configuration allowing for further separation of guests.
Further updates from The Casino will be available on their website at legendscasino.com/legends-public-announcement