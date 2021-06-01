List of pop-up COVID-19 clinics in the Tri-Cities

TRI-CITIES, WA - The Benton-Franklin Health District is offering multiple COVID-19 Vaccine clinics to transition from its Kennewick mass vaccine site.
Vaccinations are open to all 12 and older and all vaccine brands offered will be offered. There is no appointment are needed as registration will be on site and no proof of residency or immigration status is required. Spanish speaking staff and volunteers will be available.
Clinic Locations:
East Lake Tri-Cities, 1300 Jadwin Ave., Richland
- Wednesday, June 2 from 3 to 6 p.m.
Super Mex, 720 N. 20th Ave., Pasco
- Thursday, June 3 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Islamic Center, 2900 Bombing Range Rd., Richland
- Saturday, June 5 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
CBC-West Testing Site, 3110 W. Argent Rd., Pasco
- Every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
You can find more information about COVID-19 vaccine clinics in the Tri-Cities on the Benton-Franklin Health District website.