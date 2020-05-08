List of 'stay at home' order violators and their reporting parties circulates online

Just over a month ago, Governor Jay Inslee’s office asked you to report non-essential businesses violating the ‘stay home, stay healthy" order.
Now, people who reported these businesses are being threatened.
Every report is kept on a spreadsheet. It keeps track of the violating business’ name, address and the cause of violation. It also collects the reporting party's name and contact info. As of late, this spreadsheet is making the rounds on social media.
These spreadsheets are circulating through Facebook groups and mass email chains. Hundreds of these violator reporters have become targets.We have heard from several community members who are being threatened for following the governor's request in reporting violators.
One member of a mass email chain wrote, “I am getting constant voicemails, emails and texts threatening to come and violently kill me and my family over this. Anyone else?”
We’ve reached out to Governor Inslee’s office to ask him if there will be any repercussions for those who are using this information to threaten order violator reporters. We have yet to hear back.
It's important to note when you go to report on this page on the governor’s website, you’ll see the disclaimer above the contact information fields read, “All of the information collected at this site is considered public information and may be subject to inspection and copying by members of the public.”
It's also important to point out you can report violators anonymously.