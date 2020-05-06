BURBANK, WA - As small businesses continue to struggle right now, a woman from Burbank is adapting to change.
The photographer is planning an online event for our community to support its local businesses, called the ‘Tri Cities Vendor Showcase.’
It’s an opportunity for artists and vendors to showcase their work, and hopefully gain back some of the income they’ve lost over cancelled bazaars, craft shows, and art walks.
Antinett Jones went full time with her photography business, Blessfull Pics, six months ago.
Normally this time of year, the self-employed artist would be scheduling photo sessions and selling her pieces at art shows around town.
“A lot of us small businesses and vendors rely on these shows-- that is an extra income. [For] some of us, it’s our sole income,” Jones said.
So she decided to do something about it.
“On Sunday, I created the event…we have about 716 people getting ready to join us to shop our vendors. [We’re] still looking for more,” Jones said.
The event is essentially a craft show on Facebook.
If you want to buy a piece, you can comment on its picture and the artist or vendor will reach out to you.
“You’re keeping the money within our town and our community, but you’re also lifting up each other and supporting them,” she said.
Even though the event isn’t live yet, Jones says the amount of people coming together for it is overwhelming.
“Yesterday, I was very emotional. I had a few tears just in awe of how much support we’re getting,” she said.
You can find the link to the Facebook event here. You will also need to join this Facebook group. It will be live starting Thursday at eight in the morning. Shoppers can join until Monday at midnight.
Jones is also looking for more vendors, but you will have to reach out to her by tonight by emailing antinett.jones@gmail.com.