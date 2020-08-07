Local children diagnosed with rare COVID-19 related condition MIS-C

WASHINGTON-On Friday the Washington Department of Health announced 11 cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children in the state of Washington. Five of the cases in the release from the DOH are from area counties, two in Franklin County and three in Yakima County.
According to the DOH, an MIS-C case is a patient under the age of 21 who has a fever, laboratory evidence of inflammation and severe illness involving more than two organs after being exposed to or testing positive for COVID-19 four weeks before symptoms started. The child must also not have any other plausible diagnoses. In the statement released by the DOH, Dr. Kathy Lofy says this condition is something parents should watch for.
“While MIS-C is very rare, parents should be aware it can happen and contact their health care provider if their children develop new or unusual symptoms,” said Dr. Kathy Lofy, state health officer for DOH. “We are tracking this issue closely and continue to ask health care providers to be on the lookout and immediately report possible cases to local health.”
Out of the 11 cases in Washington six of the cases are children nine years or younger and five are 10 years or older. The Center for Disease Control is still trying to figure out what is causing children to get this condition after getting COVID-19. On Friday they posted their most recent findings of the condition you can read it by clicking here. The other counties numbers are listed below.
- King:3
- Skagit:1
- Snohomish: 2