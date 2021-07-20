TRI-CITIES, WA - According to White House officials COVID-19 cases across the nation have tripled over the past three weeks, along with hospitalizations and deaths due to the virus.
Statewide and locally the numbers are similar, however all of these cases have one thing in common- and that's unvaccinated people.
"We're definitely seeing a definite increase in our local case rates, and when we look at the reasons why that would possibly be happening we're certainly looking to the fact about 97% of the people who do test positive are actually in the unvaccinated population," said Heather Hill, Communicable Disease Manager for the Benton Franklin Health District.
The alarming trend doesn't stop there, data from the Benton Franklin Health District shows the number of hospitalized people in both counties has doubled in the last week alone.
Right now 13.5% of the hospitalizations in our area are due to COVID-19, it's the highest we've has seen in the last five months.
If the trend continues Hill says it may go on to overwhelm our local hospital system.
"It's very alarming and its' something were gonna have to watch really closely, because as hospitalizations go up that's when our medical system start to get stressed," said Hill.
She also says all four of our local hospitals are reporting those patients as unvaccinated.
According to the Washington Department of Health, 39 percent of the population in Benton County is fully vaccinated.
In Franklin County that number is about 32 percent.
Hill tells NBC Right Now she hopes our community will step up and increase our local vaccination rates.
"Knowing that we have such a good vaccine that can actually save lives, and people are still not willing to get vaccinated... that's really concerning, because we know there is loss of life simply because people wont get vaccinated. So now is the time to think seriously about getting this vaccine," Hill said.
About three percent of the COVID-19 cases in our area are breakthrough cases, however, that matches the science behind the vaccine which is proven to be 97% effective against the virus.