Kennewick, WA - Hospitals in Washington have estimated a roughly $900 million dollars lost in revenue from March and April, in part, because elective surgeries were not allowed under the stay home, stay healthy order. That's according to the Washington State Hospital Association.
Governor Jay Inslee has made some changes and offered clarification on what surgeries can be done now. If medical facilities have enough personal protective equipment, staff and space they can resume some elective surgeries. Offices must have at least two weeks worth of needed PPE to do so, as well.
"That dial has been turned up. As he keeps saying, it's not a switch. We're not switching on and off surgery we're slowly turning the dial up and I think we'll see a lot more surgeries happening in this area in the next couple of weeks," said Dr. Chris Kontogianis of Benton Franklin Orthopedic Associates.
If conditions are painful, could get worse or possibly require something like an opiate prescription then those surgeries can move forward.