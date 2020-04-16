TRI-CITIES, WA - Local food banks in Benton and Franklin Counties are preparing for a surge in demand as over 140,000 Washingtonians filed for unemployment benefits last week.
Food banks across the nation are seeing an influx in need as nearly 22 million people are without jobs.
Locally, Tri-Cities Food Banks and Second Harvest are expecting to see an increase in demand over the next two weeks.
VJ Meadows executive director of the Tri-Cities Food Bank said food donations are low. However, they're looking to fill two other needs: monetary donations and young volunteers.
As the nation continues to deal with the pandemic, Meadows said they're handling food donations differently. Tri-Cities Food Banks is only accepting food donations at their Kennewick warehouse at 420 W. Deschutes Avenue. The food is then kept under quarantine for 48 hours before it is distributed.
To limit in-person contact, they're asking for monetary donations. Tri-Cities Food Bank purchases food from Second Harvest and other distributors at a far lesser cost than the public has. To donate click here.
According Meadows, 70% of their volunteers fall under the high risk category of contacting COVID-19. Food banks are need of younger volunteers to keep the older population safe.
Any young people interested in volunteering are asked to call Tri-Cities Food Bank's central office in Kennewick at 509-582-0411.