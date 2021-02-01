BENTON AND FRANKLIN COUNTIES, WA- There are a lot of questions surrounding the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Some worry they may not get the second dose on time or find a location that has it.
The Washington Department of Health has released a map of all the vaccine locations it can be found here.
Shelby Anderson, a spokesperson for the Department of Health said they are working on updating the list to add more locations for more access. They say you do not have to get the vaccine at the same location for your first dose, but recommend it.
"We realize finding a location for a second dose can be frustrating. If people are unable to return to the place where they received their first dose of vaccine we’re asking that they please check the vaccine location list on the DOH website," Anderson said.
Anderson said as you are looking for your second appointment you will want to confirm they have the brand you need.
"The brands are not interchangeable, so they will need to ensure they’re getting the correct second dose. But other than that, there is no problem getting the two doses at different facilities. ," Anderson said.
Lynne Pagel, a Kennewick resident was one of the first people to get the COVID-19 vaccine once it opened for phase B1. Pagel got her vaccine Jan. 22 and now as she waits for her second dose, she's worried there may not be any when she needs it.
"We got ours early, but it is really critical we get our second dose in a timely manner and I'm not really too sure of where to got or how to do that. I do worry we are going to fall through the cracks," Pagel said.
Pagel got her first dose at Prosser Memorial Health and she said they did not schedule a time for her second appointment. She got an email shortly after her vaccination from the hospital saying that their supply was sent to the mass vaccination site at the Benton County Fairgrounds and had to cancel their clinics because they are completely out.
NBC Right Now reached out to Prosser Memorial Health to see if there were any updates.
"We are waiting on the confirmation of our allotment. The fairgrounds received Pfizer not Moderna which is what we distributed at our community clinic so the fairgrounds isn’t really an option for them. We will update all of our 1st dose patients when we have confirmation," Shannon Hitchcock, Chief Communications Officer at Prosser Memorial Health said.
Ben Shearer, the Public Information officer for the Benton County mass vaccination site said they also had a similar response and do not know when the shipment for the second doses will come in.
But the question now is: How long can people actually wait to get that second dose where it is still going to be effective?
Dr. Amy Person with the Benton-Franklin Health District said it is okay to wait longer than the recommended time but make an appointment as soon as they are available.
"There is never too long to go in between doses there are recommendations for how soon to get the second dose and even up to six weeks is still within that recommendation," Dr. Person said.
Dr. Person said it is not recommended to mix the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines between the first and second doses. But if you do forget the brand you had the first time, you will be okay to get the second in a different brand.
"We are not trying to build up a level of vaccine in our system. The vaccine is really just to remind our bodies, our immune systems about what COVID-19 looks like and how our immune system needs to respond," Dr Person said. "It is not recommended to mix the vaccines however if someone couldn't remember the vaccine they got the first time and they go and get a second dose of either the Pfizer or the Moderna, people would still be protected."
Dr. Person said vaccine allocation is happening on a week-to-week basis and many locations do not know when they will get the next shipment. However, she said the first dose and second dose are separate shipments.
"We do know it is challenging now. There are a lot of people who want to be vaccinated and vaccine supplies are slowly increasing, but not yet increasing to meet the demand," Dr. Person said.
She said the it is best to wait for the location you got the first dose at to get their second dose shipments.
"I don't want people to be afraid that the window of time is going to pass if they don't get a vaccine by a certain date that it will loose effectiveness or that they wont have protection," Dr. Person said.
For more information on the vaccines visit the CDC website.