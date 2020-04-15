WASHINGTON STATE- Local health districts around the Yakima Valley, Columbia Basin and Blue Mountains have released new hospitalization and recovery numbers.
In Benton and Franklin County the Benton Franklin Health District released Wednesday that over 26 healthcare facilities are linked to spreading COVID-19 and one factory-Tyson Fresh Meats. Health officials also said there are 32 patients being hospitalized between the counties.
According to the Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 data dashboard there are over 400 hospital beds and over 90 ICU facilities available across four different medical centers in the counties.
The health district is still working on collecting recovery numbers at this time.
In the Yakima Valley the Yakima County Health District said Wednesday there are over 670 new cases and 28 deaths. Over 22 patients hospitalized and 65 total since the middle of March.
The Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 data dashboard stated there are over 250 hospital beds across the major medical centers in the county and over 50 ICU facilities.
The health district is still working on gathering recovery numbers at this time.
In Walla Walla County the Walla Walla Department of Community Health said Tyson Fresh Meats will immediately provide preventative measures of COVID-19 as over 7 cases linked to the plant. The health department stated there are recording seven recoveries after over 1 thousand tests given.
The health department did not specify any hospitalizations but the Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 data dashboard stated there are over 250 beds available and 28 ICU beds open at this time.
There are currently 7 cases reportedly that have recovered.
In Kittitas County the Kittitas County Department of Public Health released that over 400 tests came back negative and 37 positive at this point.
The department of health stated there are 11 recoveries and about a handful of hospitalizations.
According to the Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 data dashboard there are over 75 beds and 6 ICU units in the county.
Over in Grant County the Grant County Health District has reported 8 hospitalizations in the county and over 1400 tests given; just over 1,100 were negative.
According to the Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 data dashboard the county has over 190 beds available and 24 ICU units available at this time.
The health district has reported 28 recoveries in the county.
Now down to Oregon. In Morrow County, the Morrow County Health District has not released in depth records of COVID-19 cases, but they have released that there are 5 cases confirmed; 46 have come back negative. The cases were not linked and have been treated at out of state hospitals.
According to the Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 data dashboard the county has just over 40 hospital beds and 6 ICU units.
The district has not released recoveries at this time.
Now to Umatilla County. The Umatilla County Health Department stated that there have been 427 total tests given and 409 came back negative.
The health department stated there is currently one patient hospitalized in the county.
According to the Johns Hopkins COVID-19 data dashboard there are 180 hospital beds available and 11 ICU units ready across the county.
The department of health recorded 8 recoveries so far.
Lastly, if you have questions about COVID-19 or want to know anything about the virus in your area call your local health department.