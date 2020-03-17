TRI-CITIES, WA - This morning Benton and Franklin County health officials confirmed the first case of Coronavirus in Franklin County. Our neighbors in Yakima County are dealing with 5 positive cases.
Jim Hall, Director of Communications for Kadlec says the hospital meets multiple times daily to discuss, review and implement strategies as the Coronavirus continues to unfold.
In an e-mail statement Hall wrote:
"Kadlec is well equipped and our caregivers are highly trained to treat all patients in a safe and compassionate manner. We care for people with infectious diseases every day of the year, and we are fully skilled in treating patients with viruses even more serious than COVID-19."
However, local nurses are very concerned about the health and safety of medical staff during this Coronavirus outbreak. They also say local hospitals are experiencing a huge shortage in medical supplies.
Stacy Gray is BSN and RN nurse at a local Tri-Cities hospital and says hospital workers on the front lines are being asked to recycle supplies like face masks.
"We have to reuse masks for the same patient, even if it's a possible coronavirus patient.. You're vulnerable- ya know, when you hear of other doctors contracting the virus from caring for patients, you just look at the amount of people that work in a department and it's bound to happen to somebody," Gray said.
We spoke with a media representative at Trios Health about whether hospitals are telling nurses to recycle face masks, she told us, "I can't confirm or deny that."
Medical supply shortages are real and it's happening nationwide. This morning President Trump urged local construction companies to donate face-masks to hospital workers.