Local law enforcement responses to COVID-19, while still serving the community

PASCO, WA - Police across the nation are also doing their part to flatten the curve, while still serving the community. Pasco Police have been planning for coronavirus for the past few weeks and are ready.

Pasco Police have extra cleaning supplies and officers are practicing "social distancing." Officers are equipped with protective gear they will wear our in the field if necessary. That equipment includes gloves, eye protection, aprons and face masks.

Pasco Police officials said the police response is not going to change.

"We are always going to go and help," Sgt. Rigo Pruneda said. "If there is something, a crime being committed or somebody that is in need and they need help, we are the first to show up."

But if there are things that can be reported online, Pasco Police encourages people to do that instead to limit in-person contact. Pruneda wants to remind people not to panic and to stay calm.

"And just follow the guidelines. And just be safe," Pruneda said. "And check on your neighbors, that's really important, if you have neighbors who are elderly, if you have neighbors who are in need of services, just check up on them."

Fingerprinting has been postponed until further notice. Pasco Police have also restricted public meetings.

"We just want everyone to be safe and know that we are going to be ok," Pruneda said.

Local law enforcement said the community leaders have been meeting and holding discussions. Pruneda said Pasco Fire has been a huge help to the police department. He said they have and continue to help the officers plan for COVID-19. He also said the Pasco community, including the police department, is ready to take action.