KENNEWICK, WA - The ongoing spread of the Coronavirus is leaving many thinking about what they would do if they began to experience symptoms, or if they came in contact with someone who has the virus.
One local man decided to be pro-active when he began to feel ill. We spoke to Reg Unterseher, who has been tested for the Coronavirus and is currently in self-quarantine at his home in Kennewick while he waits for those results.
Reg says it all happened so quickly on Friday night, during a dinner party he was hosting with his wife.
"I discovered that I felt a little warm, went into the bathroom to check my temperature and texted everybody that they needed to leave," he said.
That's when he knew his symptoms were on par with the Coronavirus.
"What happened is that I started to feel short of breath, and I would start coughing if I took a full breath. After that I started feeling quite fatigued, then the fever came," Reg told us.
Reg then called his doctor, who didn't want to jump to conclusions.
"So they did an Influenza test and lord behold it came back negative... so the chances are good enough that it might be COVID-19," he said.
Reg took the test earlier this week and will be getting his results in the next couple days.
Still he is taking it all in stride and says he is not too worried.... the worst part of all this is not being able to work he says.
"I'm a composer, I'm a musician, I'm a conductor... there's a large regional conference this time in Spokane that I was supposed to be performing at and that I was supposed to be presenting at this week," he shared.
However, at the end of the day the possibility of being diagnosed with the Coronavirus stills weighs on him.
"It's hard to sort out right now and finding the line between panic and denial is important to me- and the more that I do that in public and less in my head," he says helps him get through.