Local organizations make care packages for the elderly during coronavirus

KENNEWICK, WA - Whether it is a 1950s diner care or a roaring 1920s themed package, the Greater Columbia Accountable Community of Health along with Numerica Credit Union want to help bring similes to faces through a project called "Shine Through for Seniors."
They are sending packages to seniors who are living in an assisted living facility in the Tri-Cities.
"And they absolutely loved them. They enjoyed having something to do. They enjoy the fact that people are thinking about them," Lauren Noble with Greater Columbia said.
Lauren said the process starts by contacting the activity directors in each facility. She said the director then selects the package.
"The activities director is definitely more familiar with their residents, so they are able to select a care package based on their residents interests," Lauren said.
They also have other activity packages including themes such a tic-tac-toe, bingo and a beach vacation. Lauren said the beach vacation is a top favorite.
"But it just makes the seniors feel like they are on the beach and enjoying the last weather," Lauren said.
She said the packages have been well received.
"You know the seniors are loving it. They are isolated right now. They are in their rooms," Lauren said. "They aren't able to talk to their loved ones. Think about something else and not being isolated and they get to have this really fun package."
To help raise money for seniors in our community, Numerica Credit Union has offered to match the first $1,000 in donations. To donate, you can click here.