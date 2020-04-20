KENNEWICK, WA - Shopping local is more important than ever right now. Many storefronts are closed and restaurants have completely changed how they do business. However, a local photographer is highlighting all of it with stark, honest photos. She's showing us a view of brick and mortars that we've never seen before.
"So I was really going into it expecting to just do portraits," said photographer Courtney Jette. "It was much too big to just do a portrait and a couple words on these people. You know there was a lot more there that needed to be talked about."
Jette did her first closed small business shoot expecting it to take all of ten minutes. Instead, it took more than an hour.
"It was just really sad."
Jette thought just a few business owners would reach out but at this point she's met with 20 of them: most in Tri-Cities, some as far as Spokane and she's working on plans to go to Walla Walla, too.
"Y,ou know I'll walk out of a couple businesses and they're definitely like oh yeah we're going to be okay, we're still going to be here," said Jette. "Then sadly there are a lot of businesses I visit that are in their first year, you know, being open and I can tell they're pretty freaked out."
She knows some establishments well. Like El Fat Cat Grill. It's probably the best kept food truck secret that every Tri-Cities high schooler knows about but during the shutdown it is starkly different.
"There's not one car, there's not one person," said Jette. "You go into the food truck. It's clean, it's sterile, there's nothing in there, it's cold, it's dark. It makes me scared for the businesses that aren't going to be able to come back."
Like many of us, Jette doesn't exactly know how to ensure they will be here when the pandemic ends. But, she is showing us what it looks like right now and she's hoping it all pans out.
"To bridge the gap between the non business owner and the owners and to show people the owner first as a community member," said Jette. "To kind of take them with me into the empty establishment and show them... just give them maybe a little bit of the feeling that's going on. Try and help communicate the, you know, the emotion there."
You can see her portraits HERE.