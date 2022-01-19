Did you know local school districts post their COVID-19 numbers?

Richland School District updates their COVID-19 dashboard every day with positive cases for staff and students listed by school. Kennewick School District updates their COVID-19 "Report Card" is updated every Friday with interactive elements displaying positive cases. Pasco School District's COVID-19 Dashboard can be found next to their health and screening information. Yakima School District's COVID-19 Data Dashboard shows rates from the last 14-day period and test rates.

You can find links to these dashboards here.

