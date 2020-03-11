Local school districts respond to Gov. Inslee on coronavirus

TRI CITIES, WA- If schools were to shut down, the governor says the districts will have to put plans in place for child care options, how feed the students in need, and figure out how students can work from home.
Richland school district responding saying, "We are working closely with local health officials and will notify families, staff and the broader community should we need to make any changes to our operations."
As for Kennewick - they too are looking to the health district. They say "If schools are closed, it would work like a snow day where we close all school buildings. The situation could change, but at this time we have no plans to provide child care or serve meals while the buildings are closed."
Pasco school district saying mainly the same thing, "Pasco school district continues to closely monitor the evolving situation with Covid-19 to ensure our schools are safe for students and staff. The district's emergency response team is in regular contact with health officials to ensure appropriate actions are taken in regards to preparation, prevention and education."
For now the governor is urging schools and communities to practice social distancing and continue good hygiene. For more information on the school districts plans for the spread of coronavirus here are the links to each district.