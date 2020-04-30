TRI-CITIES,WA- A local tattoo artist is using ink in a different way as COVID-19 has shut down his business, with help from a local author to create children's books.
Kody Flannery, owner of Monarch Tattoo in Kennewick, has been shut down since the Stay at Home orders from Governor Jay Inslee were announced last month. Now, he is using his creative ink techniques to illustrate a new series of children's books.
The books are written by a local author, Don Hoiland, for families dealing with Tourette's Syndrome during the pandemic.
Hoiland and Flannery decided to team up in this project to help educate the community about what those who may disabilities are feeling right now.
The series is called "Terry and Friends: Safe at Home" and will be released this weekend on Amazon.