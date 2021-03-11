March 11 marks the one year anniversary of Yakima County's first COVID-19 cases

YAKIMA, WA - On March 11, 2020 the Yakima Health District (YHD) was informed by the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) that two Yakima County residents had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
In the year since those initial cases, Yakima County has had 28,118 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 1,419 hospitalizations, and 385 deaths due to COVID-19. The spread of an infectious virus like COVID-19 required every single community member to alter their life in some way.
“Today marks one year since the first cases of COVID-19 were documented in Yakima County," said Andre Fresco, Executive Director, Yakima Health District. "Since then, we have reported more than 28,000 cases and have tragically lost more than 300 lives due to COVID-19. Over the past year, we have asked the community to help combat the spread of the virus by wearing masks, practicing social distancing, getting tested, and now, by getting vaccinated. We want to take a moment to thank everyone for doing their part to help keep our community safe. We would also like to thank our hospitals, clinics, and community partners who have worked tirelessly during this pandemic to protect our community. At the Yakima Health District, we will continue to work diligently to ensure the safety of all Yakima County residents.”
Over the last year, the Yakima Health District has had to work diligently, along with many committed partners, to ensure that community members were safe, that hospitals would not be overrun, and a community with primarily essential workforce, could stay safe.