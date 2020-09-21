Masala Indian Cuisine opens second location

KENNEWICK, WA - A popular Indian restaurant in Kennewick is opening its second location in the middle of a pandemic. That is the last thing most people would expect to see, but one family is making it happen.
"Masala Indian Cuisine" restaurant in Kennewick is opening a second location called "Masala Indian Express."
Eight years ago, owner Manikanta Koppu and his family came to the Tri-Cities. Since opening their restaurant on West Kennewick Avenue, their business has been doing well.
They decided to expand their business to the other side of Kennewick to be able to serve even more customers.
The new location on West Gage Boulevard has been in the words for the past two year and moved ahead despite of the coronavirus.
Unlike their first location, Manikanta said "Masala Indian Express" is maninly quick meals for people on the go.
Manikanta said his parents have inspired him. He said his parents have been in the restaurant business for more than 20 years. He said they have had a good experience in the industry.
"My mom is awesome. My dad gives really nice customer service to the people. I really like them. I am inspired by them and I want to do this," Manikanta said.
Because of COVID-19, Manikanta said face coverings should be worn. He said right now, dine-in is only open for 25% capacity. He is looking forward to fully reopen in the next phases.
To see the entire "Masala Indian Express" menu, you can go to their Facebook page at facebook.com/masalaindianexpress/.