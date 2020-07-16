"Maskne" is the new acne

KENNEWICK, WA - If you love having clear skin, wearing a face mask may led to break outs. To help you avoid rashes, dry skin and acne breakouts, the Tri-Cities Cancer Center is hosting a virtual event to give you tips on skin care.
If you have been wearing your face covering whenever you leave the house and you have noticed a few extra pimples in the bridge of your nose, your cheeks or your chin. You may be experiencing what dermatologists are calling "maskne."
"So we find that wearing a mask all day is altering some of our skin conditions and health," Joan Stewart, with Tri-Cities Cancer Center, said.
Stewart said you want to keep your skins healthy and moisturized.
"I know for myself, I spend a lot of time worrying about how healthy my skin and if I am moisturizing enough," Stewart said.
When it comes to cancer patients, Stewart said many of us know they can lose their hair, sometimes even their eyebrows and eyelashes. She said the process for the development of hair and growth is similar to skin. It's all part of the same system.
"So although we can see the damage that is happening in hair, we may not know the damage that is happening in our skin," Stewart said.
Over the years, Stewart said the cancer center has had a professional available to give complimentary facials. She said it makes their patients feel better, but also give them tips on skin care.
"And we had to take that away, because of social distancing and the necessities of health care rather than the non-essentials," Stewart said.
Organizers at the cancer center want to talk about skin products that you are using, things to stay away from and alternatives for pricey products on Zoom. It is a free, virtual community presentation called Skin Care for Cancer Conquers.
The event is open to everyone, not just cancer patients. The Zoom meeting will happen on July 17 at 10 a.m. You must RSVP. If you would like to join the call, you can go to their website at tccancer.org.