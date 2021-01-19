KENNEWICK, WA – The Benton-Franklin County Fairgrounds are soon to be one of Washington State's newest mass COVID-19 vaccination sites.
However, BFHD says they are not currently resourced to meet demand of mass community immunization.
As of today, there are no details on when the site will be deployed, what the Health District’s role will be, or how individuals will can sign up. They did say the site will be staffed by national guard members and local health officials.
The health district will notify the public when details are available. This announcement could come later this week.