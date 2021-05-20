TRI-CITIES, WA - According to the Benton Franklin Health District, the mass vaccination site at the Benton County Fairgrounds will have it's last day of operation May 28, 2021.
“We are lucky to have had that vaccine site. But we also realize that that mass vaccination site pulls staff and resources who need to be available and prepared for the upcoming wildfire season.” says Benton County Health District Health Officer, Dr. Amy Person.
Dr. Person spoke on behalf of the BFHD at a media briefing this morning, announcing the updates on the state of COVID-19 for Benton and Franklin County.
With the closure of the mass vaccination site, Dr. person stated efforts to get the public vaccinated will of course continue at local pharmacies and pop-up clinics which have occurred at several areas like the Pasco Farmers market, schools, and places of employment.
In Benton County, 73,400 people of the 16 and older population have initiated vaccine which amounts to about 46%, and 39% of said population is fully vaccinated.
In Franklin County, 26,400 people of the 16 and older population have initiated vaccination which amounts to about 38%, and 31% are fully vaccinated.
With the CDC announcing that children's 12 years and older can now get vaccinated, 30% of those who have been vaccinated at the mass vaccine site in recent weeks have been 12-17 years of age.
“This speaks to the trust families have in childhood vaccinations and an understanding of the power of vaccination to prevent disease. It allows children to remain in school without disruption of being infected with COVID-19 or exposed to someone who is infected.” says Dr. Person.
On the other hand, the group including 15-19 year old's have seen an increase in CVOID-19 cases and an increase in hospitalizations.
"The one age group where we continue to see more cases and higher case rates are 15 to 19 year old age range and their disease rates are still rising in contrast to the rest of the demographics." says Dr. Person.
A stark contrast to the beginning of the pandemic where that half of the people hospitalized in Benton and Franklin counties were over the age of 64. This has since dropped. In April, about half of the people hospitalized were under 54.
In fact, Dr. person stated that COVID cases for those in the 60 plus range have remained flat since March and continue to remain low. "In fact, we've seen that those 60 years and older who have been vaccinated are 10x less likely to be protected from being hospitalized for COVID-19." says Dr. Person.
Governor Inslee has announced that Washington state is on track to open June 30th. However, that date could be earlier if 70% of Washingtonians initiate vaccination. So far, 59% of Washington state's 16 and older population have initiated vaccination.
Fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks indoors, "With the exception of schools, homeless shelters, correctional facilities, and public transportation like buses and airplanes." says Dr. Person. Those who are not fully vaccinated still must wear a mask at all times.