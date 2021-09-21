West Richland - Mayoral candidate for West Richland Kate Moran gave her side of the story in regards to a letter the West Richland Police Officer's Associations published claiming she doesn't support the police.
The letter accused Moran of "posing a risk to the health and functionality" of the police department and citizens. It also claimed she supports "divisive ideologies" and believes the police department is racist.
Moran said these claims against her are false. Moran said she has supported the police department through budget approvals and helping them find the resources they need to function. For instance, Moran is president of the West Richland Community Care Foundation - a nonprofit which has helped get funds for the police department.
Moran found out about the letter through a third party and said she didn't comprehend why the police officer's association would think that.
"I'm not understanding how they could have thought what they said in that letter based off of what I have said," Moran said. "I just don't understand. I mean being a veteran I support anybody that is going to serve our community and is going to make sure that we can protect it... it's again heartbreaking."
Moran said the association did not reach out to her with their concerns before making the letter public. After the fact, she did reach out to them and asked for a sit down to address their concerns but was left unsure of whether they were willing to do so.
Moran said in regard to the new policing legislation, she does not support defunding the police and she does have concerns about how the legislation is written. However, the letter did not accurately portray her stance on policing.
"I want to make sure that there is transparency so folks know what's happening so they don't just have to assume based off one thing they saw somewhere on a next door post on Facebook," Moran said. "I hope that people understand that if they have questions please ask them, we want to answer them, we want to answer them so there's no doubt where we stand on things."
I did reach out to the police officer's association and have not heard back. Once I do, this article will be updated. You can read the full letter they published and Kate Moran's statement to me in response below.