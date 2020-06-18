WASHINGTON STATE- As states and communities continue to re-open their economies, McDonald’s restaurants are expecting to hire approximately 260,000 restaurant employees this summer. Including 3,900 employees in Washington State.
In the midst of COVID-19 McDonald’s has implemented nearly 50 new safety procedures to protect crew and customers. These include wellness and temperature checks, social distancing floor stickers, protective barriers at order points, masks and gloves for employees with the addition of new procedures, and training for the opening of dining rooms.
McDonald's president sharing a joyful tone as local communities need employment after losses from COVID-19.
“We are excited to welcome new employees to our McFamily, and we want candidates and their families to know we have one goal – to keep our people safe. We’ve put new minimum national standards and nearly 50 new processes in place in our restaurants as they continue to re-open safely and judiciously,” said Joe Erlinger, President of McDonald’s USA.
Through a summer job at a McDonald’s restaurant, individuals not only learn work readiness skills on the job, such as teamwork, customer service and responsibility, they will also have the chance to further their education.
Job seekers can visit McDonalds.com/careers to learn more and apply to a restaurant near them, or text ‘worksforme’ to 36453 to start an application via text.”