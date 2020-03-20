Meals on Wheels make sure people stay well fed amid coronavirus

RICHLAND, WA - Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels is trying to figure out new ways to deliver meals to home-bound seniors while practicing social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

Meals on Wheels, which serves seniors across the Tri-Cities and surrounding areas, typically has seven senior dining centers open Monday through Friday. Now, they are only open on Tuesdays at their main location.

Last Friday, they had a plan in place but the plans completely changed when the schools and restaurants were closed.

"We feel like it is more important now than ever to us to make good contact with our seniors and to reassure them that we are here for them," Mid-Columbia Meals of Wheels' nutrition services director, Kristi Thien said.

Thien said it's their mission to take care of the seniors and make sure they are well fed. She said they have no plans to change that.

"It is not about us, it is about the seniors we serve," Thien said.

Thien said Mid-Columbia goes beyond what they typically do. She said everyone is probably in good shape, but as the weeks go on, this one meal a day might not be enough.

"So we may have to offer a second meal, we may have to try to get cereal or half gallons of milk," Thien said. "We are evolving to habit the changes that are needed for this."

Thien said every decision they make is made with elderly people in mind. She said it might be easier to do something different, but they will put seniors first. They bought fifty-four hundred frozen meals yesterday and they ordered in to make sure they have plenty.

"Because we want to make sure that anybody in this community that wants food has it," Thien said.

Looking ahead, meals on wheels is looking into doing a "phone buddies program," which means seniors who are used to a daily check will at least have a daily phone call.

"A lot of families now are being able to step in a little bit more than they are used to, because people are working from home," Thien said. "So, some of our seniors have more contact then they are used to."

The organization is also doing weekly deliveries of frozen meals, instead of daily hot meals, so that drivers do not have to go to residents' home every day.

"We know our drivers drivers are starting to miss their clients and our clients are starting to miss their favorite drivers that they are used to seeing at least once a week," Thien said.

Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels currently does not need volunteers, but if the extra help is needed, they will let the public know. Elderly people are welcome to reach out to Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels for hot and frozen meals at (509) 735-1911.