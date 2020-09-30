Medical Teams International Holding Two New Community-Based Testing Events this Week

YAKIMA, WA- Medical Teams International will be holding two new community-based testing events this week for residents in Yakima County.

Testing is free and no appointment is required. The testing schedule is as follows:

  • Thursday, October 1 – 11:00am-5:00pm at the Yakima Valley Office of Emergency Management
  • Friday, October 2 – 9:00am-2:00pm at the Yakima Valley Office of Emergency Management

These testing sites are in addition to the testing site being held tomorrow, October 1 at the Yakama Nation Cultural Center from 2:00pm-5:00pm.

Anyone who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, has been in close contact with someone with COVID-19, or is otherwise concerned about a potential exposure, should get tested for COVID-19.

