Medical Teams International Holding Two New Community-Based Testing Events this Week

YAKIMA, WA- Medical Teams International will be holding two new community-based testing events this week for residents in Yakima County.
Testing is free and no appointment is required. The testing schedule is as follows:
- Thursday, October 1 – 11:00am-5:00pm at the Yakima Valley Office of Emergency Management
- Friday, October 2 – 9:00am-2:00pm at the Yakima Valley Office of Emergency Management
These testing sites are in addition to the testing site being held tomorrow, October 1 at the Yakama Nation Cultural Center from 2:00pm-5:00pm.
Anyone who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, has been in close contact with someone with COVID-19, or is otherwise concerned about a potential exposure, should get tested for COVID-19.