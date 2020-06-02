Members with "Defend the Tri" protect businesses in the Tri-Cities

KENNEWICK, WA - A group of local people have taken it upon themselves to protect Tri-Cities businesses from violence and vandalism.
On June 1, several armed people with the group "Defend the Tri" were set up in front of businesses in Kennewick, mostly in the Sportsman's Warehouse area.
Sgt. Jackson with the Kennewick Police Department said extra law enforcement officers were in place and things were quiet overnight.
The scene around 3 a.m. on June 2 was cleared. However, the doors were blocked with shopping carts and plywood was on the windows. A few cars were driving around the parking lots, but everything was quiet.
The group called "Defend the Tri" organized on Facebook as a way to help prevent any violence that might break out.
The organizer said they do not have any issues with people protesting as long as everything stays peaceful.
"The reason that we started the group is because we care a lot about the community. We wanted to find a safe way to organize people who had the same belief. Every single person who is out here tonight is okay with protesting. What we are worried about and what we're concerned about is the destruction of property," the organizer of "Defend the Tri," Dylan Tafoya said.
Police said nothing happened outside of Target, Costco and Walmart.
Police said organizers of "Defend the Tri" did call the department to let them know what they were going to be doing and police said they were within their rights. Police are not working in conjunction with the group.