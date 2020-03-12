PASCO,WA- The Mid Columbia Arts Fundraiser "The Roaring 20s; A Gatsby Gala on Sat., March 14th, hosted by the Mid-Columbia Ballet, Mastersingers, Musical Theater, and Symphony will be canceled due to coronavirus concerns.
In a statement to attenders and donors fundraiser officials said,"we know this may inconvenience some, we hold the health of our patrons, sponsors, volunteers, staff, and artists in the highest regard."
The fundraiser involved an auction, but now that will be online. Community members who want to help can visit our website at, mcaf2020.givesmart.com, and do the following:
·Support our online auction. The auction is open now and bidding ends March 14th at 9pm.
·Make a donation of any amount.
The fundraiser will be rescheduled, but no details on when that will be.