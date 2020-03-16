Mid-Columbia Libraries (MCL) will close its 12 branches and Bookmobile from March 17 until April 24 to help mitigate the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). Branches are operating normal hours through the end of today, March 16, 2020, offering limited services.
During the closure, library customers should keep books and materials currently checked out until MCL reopens or until further notice. All due dates on physical materials will be automatically extended until April 27. MCL strongly encourages customers to not return items during the closure. All drive-up services including curbside pickup, drive-up returns boxes, and the drive-through window will be closed. The library phone service will also be suspended.
“We take the health of our community and our staff seriously. We understand it can be a hardship, especially for families with children. We are preparing digital educational resources for parents,” said Kyle Cox, executive director and chief librarian. “I encourage all those who can to access our digital collection of more than 100,000 eBooks, eAudiobooks, eMagazines, and streaming video.” All library programs and events are cancelled until further notice;
All meeting room bookings are cancelled. The health and safety of Mid-Columbia Libraries customers and staff is of highest priority. Customers can check the library website, midcolumbialibraries.org, and Facebook page for updates.