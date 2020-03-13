TRI-CITIES,WA- The Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels will offer limited services to senior dining facilities starting Monday, March 16th and until further notice.
This comes after Washington Gov. Jay Inslee's announcements over the past few days on how to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The organization is asking people over 60- years-old to remain at home as much as possible to avoid crowds of people, Meals on Wheels is adjusting both its home delivery and senior dining center service times and frequency.
Home Delivery: Volunteer drivers will deliver hot meals, along with supplemental frozen meals, to homebound clients each Tuesday and Friday. The first week of this change only, they will also provide Monday service (Monday, 3/16/2020). Clients will receive a combination of both hot and frozen meals to provide one meal for each day of the week.
Senior Dining Centers: Sites within Tri-Cities, and Benton City will be open for take-out frozen meals each Tuesday and Friday from 10 am to noon. Frozen meals may also be picked up from the Meals on Wheels Café every Monday through Friday, 8 am to 4:30 pm. The Café is located at 1834 Fowler Street in Richland. Connell and Prosser sites will serve hot meal take-out meals until switching to frozen take-out meals starting March 23. Seniors can pick up enough meals to provide one for each day.
Seniors age 60 and older who are not current Meals on Wheels clients who may now need meal assistance should please call Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels office at 735-1911 to sign up for meal service.